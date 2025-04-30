Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC cut its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,787 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,721 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. SRH Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in Expedia Group by 676.2% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 163 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.70, for a total transaction of $1,028,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,325,061.40. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total value of $1,697,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 158,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,912,563.95. This trade represents a 5.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $160.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $167.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.42. The company has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.65. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.25 and a 12 month high of $207.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The online travel company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.22). Expedia Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 52.41%. As a group, analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Expedia Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Expedia Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPE. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. HSBC upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.89.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

