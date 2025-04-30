Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Sells 253 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUE. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NUE opened at $118.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Nucor Co. has a 12 month low of $97.59 and a 12 month high of $176.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.32.

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Nucor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NUE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Nucor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $155.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nucor from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

