Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC Has $804,000 Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,517 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,867,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,003,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,996 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $331,412,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,864,000 after buying an additional 837,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,141,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,189,563,000 after acquiring an additional 596,515 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 18,801.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 522,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,070,000 after acquiring an additional 519,868 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $168.98 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.78.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

