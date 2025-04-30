APF coin Trading Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (APFC)

APF coin (APFC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 30th. One APF coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.70 or 0.00000734 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, APF coin has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. APF coin has a market capitalization of $121.87 million and $3.29 million worth of APF coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About APF coin

APF coin was first traded on April 13th, 2022. APF coin’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,958,388 tokens. APF coin’s official website is apfdigitalagrifund.com/en. APF coin’s official Twitter account is @apf_digital.

Buying and Selling APF coin

According to CryptoCompare, “APF coin (APFC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. APF coin has a current supply of 250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of APF coin is 0.6983214 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $3,354,801.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://apfdigitalagrifund.com/en/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APF coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APF coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase APF coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

