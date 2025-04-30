153,543 Shares in Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW) Bought by Voleon Capital Management LP

Voleon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BOW – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 153,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallatin Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bowhead Specialty during the 4th quarter valued at about $389,599,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,508,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,564,000 after purchasing an additional 849,408 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,870,000 after purchasing an additional 32,792 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 812,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,874,000 after purchasing an additional 452,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bowhead Specialty by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 647,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,988,000 after purchasing an additional 230,039 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bowhead Specialty news, Director Ava Schnidman purchased 1,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.41 per share, for a total transaction of $49,881.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,245.13. This trade represents a 373.25 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Bowhead Specialty from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bowhead Specialty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Bowhead Specialty in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bowhead Specialty has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.17.

Bowhead Specialty Stock Performance

Shares of BOW opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.70. Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $42.29.

Bowhead Specialty (NYSE:BOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $184.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.12 million. Research analysts predict that Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bowhead Specialty Company Profile

Bowhead Specialty Holdings Inc provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It underwrites casualty insurance solutions for risks in the construction, distribution, heavy manufacturing, real estate, and hospitality segments; professional liability insurance solutions for financial institutions, private and public directors and officers liability insurance, errors and omissions liability insurance, and cyber segments; and healthcare solutions for hospitals, senior care providers, managed care organizations, miscellaneous medical facilities, and healthcare management liability segments.

