Blockchain Stocks To Research – April 29th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, Applied Digital, AGM Group, Core Scientific, Bitdeer Technologies Group, and FTI Consulting are the seven Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat's stock screener tool. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Oracle stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,409,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,332,821. Oracle has a 12-month low of $113.65 and a 12-month high of $198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $145.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22.

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Shares of RIOT stock traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. 23,102,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,425,879. Riot Platforms has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 4.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33.

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

Shares of Applied Digital stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.58. The stock had a trading volume of 12,421,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,589,928. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Applied Digital has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 5.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65.

AGM Group (AGMH)

AGM Group Holdings Inc. operates as a technology company, engages in the research and development of blockchain-oriented ASIC chip in Singapore, Hong Kong, and China. The company offers MetaTrader 5, a futures trading solution; and foreign exchange trading system that provides services to financial institutions.

AGMH stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.11. 217,195,944 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,677,961. AGM Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.01.

Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific, Inc. provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORZ traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.09. 2,790,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,638,758. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.34. Core Scientific has a twelve month low of $2.88 and a twelve month high of $18.63. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 6.80.

Bitdeer Technologies Group (BTDR)

Bitdeer Technologies Group operates as a technology company for blockchain and computing. It offers hash rate sharing solutions, including Cloud hash rate and Hash rate marketplace; and a one-stop mining machine hosting solutions encompassing deployment, maintenance, and management services for efficient cryptocurrency mining; as well as mines cryptocurrencies for its own account.

NASDAQ:BTDR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,374,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,530,279. Bitdeer Technologies Group has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 2.25.

FTI Consulting (FCN)

FTI Consulting, Inc. provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

Shares of FCN stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $163.32. The stock had a trading volume of 59,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,150. FTI Consulting has a 52-week low of $151.75 and a 52-week high of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.40 and its 200-day moving average is $186.62.

