Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 7,542.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 287,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 283,591 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.52% of Five Below worth $30,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in Five Below by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,936.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Trading Down 0.1 %

FIVE opened at $75.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.01. Five Below, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.38 and a 12 month high of $150.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.08 and a 200 day moving average of $88.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Five Below from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Five Below from $115.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Five Below has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.30.

Get Our Latest Report on Five Below

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.