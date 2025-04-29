Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.190-2.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brixmor Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. 856,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 103.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

About Brixmor Property Group

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

