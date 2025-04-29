Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.190-2.240 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:BRX traded down $0.98 on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. 856,421 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.15. Brixmor Property Group has a one year low of $21.32 and a one year high of $30.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.47, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRXGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $337.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.81 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 26.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. This is a boost from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 2nd. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 103.60%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BRX shares. Evercore ISI raised Brixmor Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $31.75 to $31.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.48.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating a portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

