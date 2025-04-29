Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 838 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 26.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $73.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.97. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $96.14.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

