Bellwether Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 342 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Denver PWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $271.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.56 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $236.42 and a 52-week high of $303.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $273.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $287.31.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

