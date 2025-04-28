Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Issues Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.800-4.840 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.9 billion. Roper Technologies also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 19.800-20.050 EPS.

Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

ROP stock opened at $557.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $554.64. Roper Technologies has a 52 week low of $499.47 and a 52 week high of $595.17.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price objective (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $558.00 to $465.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $640.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $620.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,329 shares in the company, valued at $767,936.07. The trade was a 36.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total value of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,504,253.28. This represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roper Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Roper Technologies stock. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

