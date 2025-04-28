Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Provident Financial had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 4.81%.

Provident Financial Stock Performance

Shares of PROV opened at $14.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average of $15.30. The company has a market cap of $98.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Provident Financial has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $16.70.

Provident Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PROV shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Provident Financial in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.

About Provident Financial

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

