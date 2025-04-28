Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY) Releases Earnings Results

Sumitomo Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:SOHVY – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sumitomo Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 0.73%.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Stock Performance

Shares of SOHVY opened at $4.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.50 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Sumitomo Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $4.66 and a 12-month high of $7.06.

Sumitomo Heavy Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ltd. manufactures and sells general machinery, advanced precision machinery, construction machinery, ships, and environmental plant facilities in Japan and internationally. Its Mechatronics segment offers gearmotors, gearboxes, motion control drives, motors and inverters, drive solutions, precision positioning equipment, laser systems, control systems, motion components, and collaborative robot.

