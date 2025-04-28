Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.39%.
PROV stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.19.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
