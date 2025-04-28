Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 10.39%.

Provident Financial Price Performance

PROV stock opened at $14.65 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.30. Provident Financial has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $16.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.19.

Get Provident Financial alerts:

Provident Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PROV shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Provident Financial from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Report on PROV

About Provident Financial

(Get Free Report)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.