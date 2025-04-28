Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on May 15th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 3.4% increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.

Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 1.5 %

PEYUF stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

