Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (PEYUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.08 on May 15th

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (OTCMKTS:PEYUF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0791 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 7.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 3.4% increase from Peyto Exploration & Development’s previous dividend of $0.08.
Peyto Exploration & Development Trading Down 1.5 %
PEYUF stock opened at $12.72 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Development has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $13.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.52.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Peyto Exploration & Development to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th.
About Peyto Exploration & Development
Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Peyto Exploration & Development
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- 3 Top Big Pharma Stocks Investing Over $100 Billion in the U.S.
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- PepsiCo’s Stock Price is Disconnected From Reality: Time to Buy
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Gold Miners Ready for Breakout Amid Record High Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.