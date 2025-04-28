Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 3.9% increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.

Cardinal Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CRLFF opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $5.39.

Get Cardinal Energy alerts:

About Cardinal Energy

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Cardinal Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, optimization, and production of petroleum and natural gas in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. Cardinal Energy Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.