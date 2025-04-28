Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0433 per share on Thursday, May 15th. This represents a yield of 11.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. This is a 3.9% increase from Cardinal Energy’s previous dividend of $0.04.
Cardinal Energy Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of CRLFF opened at $4.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.47. Cardinal Energy has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $5.39.
About Cardinal Energy
