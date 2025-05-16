Ethic Inc. Purchases 71,184 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 147.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,184 shares during the period. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 281.0% in the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 49,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 36,774 shares during the period. SIH Partners LLLP boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. SIH Partners LLLP now owns 933,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG now owns 49,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIO by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.04. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $3.02 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34.

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.14). NIO had a negative return on equity of 113.83% and a negative net margin of 33.41%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NIO. Cfra Research raised NIO to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $4.20 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $4.70 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.05.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

