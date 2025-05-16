Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,819 shares of the company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Moderna were worth $2,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $163,833,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,664,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,469 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 170.5% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 1,766,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,006,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,169,000 after acquiring an additional 979,858 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 225.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,010,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,027,000 after acquiring an additional 700,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $50.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Moderna from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.95.

Moderna Stock Performance

Moderna stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.78. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $170.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.99.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($2.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.92) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $108.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.35 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 110.04% and a negative return on equity of 28.74%. The company’s revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.07) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

