Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Chart Industries by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Chart Industries by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Stock Down 3.1%

Shares of GTLS stock opened at $170.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.69. Chart Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.60 and a fifty-two week high of $220.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 4.30%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chart Industries news, Director Linda S. Harty purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.85 per share, for a total transaction of $70,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,691.40. This trade represents a 4.47% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gerald F. Vinci acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $147.89 per share, for a total transaction of $25,880.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,247.75. This trade represents a 58.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,109 shares of company stock valued at $160,845 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $197.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on Chart Industries from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $231.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.64.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

