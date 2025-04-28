Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 89.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.47.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of ICE opened at $163.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.34 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.87 billion, a PE ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 4,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total transaction of $688,068.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,501,465.60. This trade represents a 6.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $1,761,252.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,661,008.24. This trade represents a 32.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,931 shares of company stock worth $10,492,868 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

