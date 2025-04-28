Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $22,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CHD. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.13.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CHD opened at $99.10 on Monday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.35 and a 52-week high of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.81, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.295 per share. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 49.79%.

Insider Activity at Church & Dwight

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,442.06. This represents a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 11,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total transaction of $1,216,378.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $707,941.26. The trade was a 63.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,538,449. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

