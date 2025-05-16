Ethic Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,094 e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Ethic Inc. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 149.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 328,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,250,000 after buying an additional 197,028 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 441.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth about $5,519,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 97,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.36, for a total value of $5,224,744.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,673,581.04. This represents a 35.07% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.39, for a total value of $269,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $127,232.32. The trade was a 67.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 204,618 shares of company stock worth $10,974,536 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ELF. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $74.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $153.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.47.

View Our Latest Report on e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 1.1%

NYSE ELF opened at $78.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $62.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.17. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $219.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.31.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

(Free Report)

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.