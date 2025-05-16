Ethic Inc. Acquires 188 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Timken were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amundi raised its stake in Timken by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Timken in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 25,983.3% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TKR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Timken from $94.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Timken from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Timken from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Timken in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Timken from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.20.

TKR stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The Timken Company has a one year low of $56.20 and a one year high of $93.04. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.73.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.03). Timken had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Timken’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

