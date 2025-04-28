Lido Advisors LLC Has $41.39 Million Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 776,419 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $41,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MO. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,432,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,257,000 after buying an additional 1,444,021 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in Altria Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Altria Group by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Altria Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 168,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 14,644 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Altria Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $58.28 on Monday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.37 and a 1 year high of $60.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.19 and its 200-day moving average is $54.60. The company has a market capitalization of $98.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 258.72% and a net margin of 46.90%. Analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 62.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $60.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Altria Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MO

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.