Lido Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,639,111 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,625,395 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 5.5% of Lido Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,217,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the third quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 915,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,903,000 after acquiring an additional 31,604 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 257.1% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS now owns 59,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 42,550 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 313.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 97,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 200,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 26,029 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCQ stock opened at $19.49 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $19.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $0.0667 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.

