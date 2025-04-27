VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 57.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,294 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,629,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 331.3% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 31,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 24,569 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 430,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,565,000 after buying an additional 79,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth $2,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

VICI stock opened at $32.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.53 and a 1 year high of $34.29.

VICI Properties ( NYSE:VICI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $976.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.29 million. On average, research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.58%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $34.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.93.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

