Johnson Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,998 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 54.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,322 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,998 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $638,050,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $298,327,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,153.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,132,918 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $185,606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,505 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,136,645 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,496,859,000 after acquiring an additional 928,429 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,817,554 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $461,600,000 after acquiring an additional 658,644 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Diamondback Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Williams Trading set a $190.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $201.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on Diamondback Energy from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.96.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In other news, Director Frank D. Tsuru acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.51 per share, for a total transaction of $313,020.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,802.30. The trade was a 53.62 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $145.04 and its 200 day moving average is $162.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 33.64%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.