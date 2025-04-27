Johnson Financial Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Johnson Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of NRG Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on NRG Energy from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $74.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NRG Energy from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NRG Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

NRG Energy Price Performance

NRG Energy stock opened at $108.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.63 and a 200-day moving average of $96.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $117.26.

NRG Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

