Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 195.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,411 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 227.2% in the 4th quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,062 shares in the last quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 197.1% in the fourth quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 21,749 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $597,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 34,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 16,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD opened at $25.67 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 26th.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

