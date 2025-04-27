Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Bought by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,518,000. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Synopsys by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,398,000 after acquiring an additional 5,805 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $122,796,000. Analog Century Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 164,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,992,000 after purchasing an additional 18,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 153.4% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Synopsys Stock Performance

SNPS stock opened at $446.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $436.66 and a 200-day moving average of $492.23. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $365.74 and a one year high of $624.80.

Insider Activity at Synopsys

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In related news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 11,366 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.75, for a total value of $5,270,982.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,922 shares in the company, valued at $32,890,077.50. The trade was a 13.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 15,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.42, for a total value of $6,979,616.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,850,925.82. The trade was a 11.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Synopsys from $655.00 to $653.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Synopsys from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Synopsys from $625.00 to $590.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $618.31.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SNPS

Synopsys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.