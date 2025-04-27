Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC Invests $41,000 in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD)

Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HOOD. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Robinhood Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 104.6% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $49.45 on Friday. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $66.91. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 31.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.89.

Robinhood Markets ( NASDAQ:HOOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.13. Robinhood Markets had a net margin of 47.81% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 47,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.27, for a total value of $2,133,710.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,958.01. This represents a 85.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 750,000 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.96, for a total transaction of $31,470,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,240,460 shares of company stock worth $110,036,750. Insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $76.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Wolfe Research lowered Robinhood Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.88.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

