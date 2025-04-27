Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Shares Up 12.3% – Time to Buy?

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 9.34 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.50 ($0.11). 3,569,430 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 512% from the average session volume of 582,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.57 ($0.10).

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 10.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22. The firm has a market cap of £16.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 0.67.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX (0.53) (($0.01)) EPS for the quarter. Nanoco Group had a negative net margin of 15.91% and a positive return on equity of 419.06%. As a group, analysts predict that Nanoco Group plc will post 0.3318825 earnings per share for the current year.

Nanoco Group Company Profile

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

