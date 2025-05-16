iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 136.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,112 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,666,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,608,000 after buying an additional 598,974 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,237,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,556,000 after acquiring an additional 442,603 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,087,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,454,000 after acquiring an additional 21,668 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,896,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 348,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after purchasing an additional 191,921 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Up 1.1%

NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $62.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 30.50 and a beta of 0.92. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.90 and a fifty-two week high of $65.18.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.