Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 649,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,294,000 after buying an additional 61,928 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 17,672.4% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 57,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,152,000 after buying an additional 57,612 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $178.24 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $150.35 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The firm has a market cap of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.34.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

