453 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Numerai GP LLC

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 453 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $593.40.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess bought 3,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $615.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $188.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $437.37 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $539.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $578.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

