Nomura Holdings Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,208 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,156,791 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,778,553,000 after purchasing an additional 605,796 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,702,586 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $978,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,929 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,430,409 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $648,169,000 after acquiring an additional 270,991 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,257,281 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $476,540,000 after purchasing an additional 360,563 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,721 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $472,362,000 after buying an additional 120,632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Stock Up 1.6%

EA stock opened at $149.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.21 and a 1-year high of $168.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.01.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.92%.

EA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Benchmark raised their price objective on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $388,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,252,202.73. This represents a 5.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total value of $650,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,615 shares in the company, valued at $4,895,216.10. The trade was a 11.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $3,342,580. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

