Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by DE Burlo Group Inc.

DE Burlo Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,396,000 after buying an additional 5,398 shares during the period. Invst LLC acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 77,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.2% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 161,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,143,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $187.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.70. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $233.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $189.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.44.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.22 by ($0.23). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 3.24%. Analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is 33.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RGA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $245.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $252.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $232.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $216.00 target price (down previously from $250.00) on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.15.

View Our Latest Analysis on Reinsurance Group of America

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Free Report)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.