Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,357 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.05% of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concentrum Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 76,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,848,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Plan Group Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Plan Group Financial LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIBR opened at $65.31 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $50.52 and a twelve month high of $71.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were given a $0.0043 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

