Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,541 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 33,160 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $16,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKE shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded ONEOK from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $111.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.42.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $86.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.48 and a 12-month high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. ONEOK had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 5th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.69%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

