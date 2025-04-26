Capital Analysts LLC Sells 112,750 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Capital Analysts LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 30.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 255,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,750 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $12,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUSB. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS VUSB opened at $49.76 on Friday. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.24 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.70.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.1866 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

