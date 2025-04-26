Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) is SCS Capital Management LLC’s 9th Largest Position

SCS Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,703 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF comprises about 3.4% of SCS Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SCS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $165,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $56.41 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.84. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.80 and a fifty-two week high of $63.41.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were given a $0.2096 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

