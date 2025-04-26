Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) is DE Burlo Group Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

DE Burlo Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,225 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 17,400 shares during the quarter. Micron Technology makes up about 4.0% of DE Burlo Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. DE Burlo Group Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $29,727,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 114.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 583.3% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $79.78 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.54 and a 12-month high of $157.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.16 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $1,442,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,847,482.42. This trade represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total value of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares in the company, valued at $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. China Renaissance downgraded Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.56.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

