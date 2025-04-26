Eight 31 Financial LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Eight 31 Financial LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.4% of Eight 31 Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Eight 31 Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Vestia Personal Wealth Advisors now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AGG stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 124.85 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $98.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.99. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.99 and a 52-week high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

