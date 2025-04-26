Insider Selling: Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Insider Sells $10,158.12 in Stock

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) insider Andrew David Oddie sold 2,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total transaction of $10,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,459 shares in the company, valued at $177,054.03. This represents a 5.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Andrew David Oddie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Andrew David Oddie sold 746 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $5,341.36.

On Monday, March 10th, Andrew David Oddie sold 2,563 shares of Funko stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total transaction of $20,837.19.

On Friday, March 7th, Andrew David Oddie sold 3,867 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $34,300.29.

On Thursday, February 6th, Andrew David Oddie sold 359 shares of Funko stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $5,076.26.

Funko Stock Performance

FNKO stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $234.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.75. Funko, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $14.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Funko during the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter worth $152,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 7,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Funko from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. DA Davidson raised shares of Funko to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

