Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,635,007 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,626 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Coldstream Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $78,186,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $52.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.16. The firm has a market cap of $148.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.14 and a 52-week high of $53.40.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

