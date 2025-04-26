21,065 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Purchased by Arkos Global Advisors

Arkos Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.80. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $17.64 and a 52-week high of $26.36.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

