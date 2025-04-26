Arkos Global Advisors Acquires New Shares in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Arkos Global Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in D. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Dominion Energy by 175.4% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $52.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

