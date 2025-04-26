MetLife Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,786 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned about 0.10% of International Bancshares worth $3,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBOC. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in International Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $508,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Bancshares by 86.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 111,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,686,000 after purchasing an additional 51,887 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 16.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 175,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,483,000 after buying an additional 24,902 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,529 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of International Bancshares by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 57,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IBOC opened at $61.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.80. International Bancshares Co. has a 1 year low of $53.33 and a 1 year high of $76.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.89.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.31%.

International Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.