Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Has $13.80 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 2,166.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 600,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 574,215 shares during the quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $13,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 12,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 9,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 21,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 83,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of GOVT opened at $22.92 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.84 and its 200-day moving average is $22.73.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0613 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

