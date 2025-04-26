CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,651,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,652 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.54% of CNO Financial Group worth $135,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 113.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 219,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,691,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in CNO Financial Group by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group during the third quarter worth $256,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,899,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,676,000 after buying an additional 107,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on CNO Financial Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

CNO Financial Group Stock Down 0.4 %

CNO stock opened at $39.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.90. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $25.75 and a one year high of $43.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. CNO Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CNO Financial Group

In other news, insider Jeremy David Williams sold 11,300 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.51, for a total value of $469,063.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,561.49. The trade was a 14.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total value of $1,636,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 204,143 shares in the company, valued at $8,186,134.30. This represents a 16.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,512 shares of company stock worth $6,497,710 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

CNO Financial Group Profile

(Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.